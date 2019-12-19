



The year 2019 has been plagued by the nefarious antics of Pakistan, but will also be known for the incidents of the Indian Army teaching a lesson to it. This year, Pakistan gave a befitting reply from the Indian Army whenever it committed terrorist incidents or attempted infiltration on the Line of Control. Not only this, the Indian Air Force taught him a lesson in Balakot that he will never forget. Let's know the story of the army.





On 14 February 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by terrorists in Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers were killed. Pakistan's terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for this attack. The attack was carried out by Adil Ahmed alias Waqas, a terrorist of the Jaish suicide squad Afzal Guru Squad. He blew a 320 kg explosive-laden Scorpio into a bus full of soldiers involved in the CRPF convoy. After the attack, a conspiracy was hatched to blow up the CRPF convoy in Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir with a car bomb. However, the terrorists could not succeed in this attack as well.





India had targeted the hideouts of extremist organisations in Pakistan on 26 February following the terrorist attack in Pulwama. The Indian Air Force avenged the martyrdom of 40 soldiers of the country by air strikes at the camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India carried out this attack with 12 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. According to the Indian Air Force, this operation was carried out in just 90 seconds. According to reports, about 350 terrorists were killed in this action of the Air Force. Earlier in the 1971 war, the Indian army entered Pakistan. Pakistan was left stunned by the Indian Air Force attack.







