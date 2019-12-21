



The special court in Jaipur, Rajasthan pronounced the quantum of punishment in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case.





All four convicts in the case have been sentenced to death. The four convicts who were sentenced to death in the case include Saifur Rahman, Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif and Salman.





On Wednesday, the Jaipur court had pronounced verdict in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, holding four of the accused guilty in the case.





The four accused held guilty in the case included Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman whereas Shahbaz Hussain had been held not guilty.





Earlier, in February 2018, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid. Junaid is suspected chief executioner of serial blasts in Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad in the year 2008 and UP Court blasts.





Prior to the Jaipur blasts, he along with Atif Ameen went to Udupi for collecting the explosives.





At Udupi, Riyaz Bhatkal and Yasin Bhatkal met them at a hotel and gave them a large number of detonators. Mirza Shadab Baig went to Udupi for handing over ball bearings to Yasin Bhatkal for using the same for preparation of IEDs.





Subsequently, he along with Atif Ameen and his other associates reached Jaipur some 10 days prior to the blasts. They reached Jaipur in three separate teams by buses which they boarded from Jodhpur House, Delhi.





After conducting recce of their prospective targets, they returned to Delhi.





On the day of the blasts, they took 10 IEDs separately to plant at pre-decided locations. Nine blasts took place whereas one IED failed to explode. Scores of people were killed in the Jaipur bombings that took place in May 2008.







