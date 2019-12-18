



Discomfort can be seen in the Pakistan Army these days after a deteriorating relationship with India. In fact, the Pakistan Army has become restless due to the film being made on the airstrike of the Indian Air Force at the terrorist camps in Balakot, Pakistan. The Pakistan Army's anger can be seen after the film was announced by its makers of high repute. The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army has expressed its anger towards Indian filmmakers through a tweet.





Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar had announced to make a film on the airstrikes of the Indian Air Force on the terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan in February. 'Come, let us express our reverence for the sons of the land of the country. National Award-winning director Abhishek Kapoor's film is based on the 2019 Balakot strike. It is a story about the achievements of the Indian Air Force.





