



Army sources close to COAS Bipin Rawat have said that he did not make any direct reference to the ongoing CAA protests, political event or any personality. Army Chief Bipin Rawat made no reference to CAA, any political event or personality. 'Was only addressing the future citizens of India who are students'. In Kashmir valley, youths were misguided the first, by people whom they trusted as leaders, the Army source close to the COAS said





NEW DELHI: Hours after Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s comments on protests triggered a massive row, sources close to the Army chief have said that he was not referring to Citizenship Amendment Act, any political event or any political personality, as was being hinted by several Left, Congress and AIMIM leaders.





There was no specific reference to the CAA protests, the sources revealed saying the COAS was only referring to the political situation in Kashmir.





Sources further revealed that the Army Chief was only addressing the future citizens of India who are students and it is a righteous duty to guide them as the future of the country rests on their shoulders.





In Kashmir valley, youths were misguided the first, by people whom they trusted as leaders, the Army source close to the COAS said.





Army Chief Rawat had given this statement while speaking at Six Sigma Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019.





Here’s the full speech of the COAS: “Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction and not as those who send people in inappropriate directions like we have witnessed recently in some Universities and Colleges were large no of college students have sent large groups to carry out arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership. A leader is one who leads you in the correct direction, who gives you the correct advice and then ensures that you care for the people you lead. So leadership is through personal example and that is what we in the armed forces are proud of. Each and every leader in the Indian Army, Defence forces has proved his worth as a leader and that is what I think makes us stand out among our people.”







