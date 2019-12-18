Army chief General Bipin Rawat during a session at Agenda Aaj Tak





There is no need to control Pakistan because it is a country that is on a drive of self-immolation, said Indian Army General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday. He said the condition of Pakistan today is such that is slowly decontrolling itself.





"Pakistan ko control karne ki jaroorat hi nahi hai. Wo dheere dheere khud hi decontrol ho raha hai. Aur shayad hamain koi karwahi karne ki jaroorat hi nahi padegi. It is in self-immolation mode," the army chief said.





Army chief General Bipin Rawat was speaking at Day 2 of Agenda Aaj Tak in New Delhi on Tuesday.





Asked about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Gen Bipin Rawat said the forces have been able to control the situation because of coordinated efforts.





Gen Rawat said, "We have been able to establish complete coordination with different organisation operating in the region. The Army, the paramilitary forces, local police, intelligence agencies etc. are working together."





He said security agencies have tried to ensure that no organisation takes credit because when individual organisations take credit, coordination between them suffers.





"However, I would like to say we still can't lower our vigil in J&K because Pakistan will always try to create tensions in Kashmir," he said.





Asked about the situation along the Line of Control, Gen Rawat said the situation is under control and is being regularly monitored. "But as Army chief, I would not like to take credit for anything alone. It is a coordinated effort of all agencies. We rely a lot on intelligence agencies and the BSF."





Speaking about the relations with the locals in Kashmir, Gen Rawat said, "You will be surprised to know that there are many times when infiltrators have reached the Valley and it is the locals who alert us about them. It would be wrong to say that the people are not with us. It is only a few misguided ones who are not."





Gen Rawat also said in the years to come the Army will explore other areas where woman troops can be deployed besides the Military Police.







