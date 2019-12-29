



Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the first time on Friday revealed the details of the XRSAM-IAF (eXtra Long Range Surface to Air Missile) to be developed by the Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Laboratories (DRDL).





The DRDO’s website stated that XRSAM-IAF is being developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of Missiles and Strategic Systems (MSS), and added that it will play a vital role in the missile defence system of the country. DRDO said that the XRSAM air missile weapon system will also be able to engage stealth fighters and ballistic missile in the terminal stage.





“The IAF has projected a requirement to induct Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to neutralise Aircraft at Extended Ranges of 250 km, Sea Skimming Anti-Ship Missiles, AWACS at ranges of 350 km, stealth fighters and ballistic missile in the terminal stage. The entire system shall be designed for transportability. IAF has accepted the configuration,” said DRDO on its website.





The XRSAM air missile weapon will have a range of 350 km and will also come in canister-based, transportable truck-based launcher system.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation will begin trials in the next three years.





“We need something on these lines, but the missile is only part of the capability. For the ranges mentioned (250-350 km) it is unlikely that a missile will be able to carry its own sensors. A missile is not physically big enough to house the power required for such long-range. The missile will have to integrate with a ground-based long-range detection and tracking system. It may have the autonomous capability for ‘terminal guidance’ (last 30-40 km or so),” defence historian KS Nair told TOI.







