



The SAMHO (or Semi-Active Mission Homing) Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) being developed under Cannon Launched Missile Development Program by DRDO which is designed to be launched from the ARJUN MBT tank gun. The cannon launched guided missile SAMHO is intended to destroy modern and future Main Battle Tanks protected with explosive reactive armour, armoured vehicles, hardened point targets and low flying helicopters/aircraft. The key feature of the ATGM is a semi-active laser mission homing guidance.





This 120 mm missile is packed in a launch tube, which strongly resembles that of the late 1960's vintage second-generation Soviet era Fagot and uses externally similar launcher unit. However the Indian missile has different appearance and uses laser guidance instead of wire guidance. It is proposed with tandem HEAT and High-Explosive Fragmentation (HE-FRAG) warheads. The SAMHO has a range of up to 5 km.





Cannon-Launched Laser Guided Missile (CLGM) is capable of both direct and indirect laser designation.











