New Delhi: The year 2019 was an important and eventful year for the defence industry of India. From carrying out an airstrike at terror camps in Pakistan to the creation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post to various bilateral defence ties with other countries, there were many highs for the Indian defence industry in 2019.





Here are the major developments which upgraded the defence mechanism of India in 2019:





Balakot Airstrikes:





This was the biggest event for the Indian defence industry in 2019. A day after Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the National War Memorial near India Gate, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes in Balakot and destroyed terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terrorist groups. The attack was in response to the Pulwama attack that killed as many as 44 CRPF personnel.





The airstrikes were the first time since the India-Pakistan war of 1971 that warplanes of either country crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and also since both countries have become nuclear powers.





Creation of Chief of Defence Staff:





In a landmark decision this year, the government created the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the rank of a four-star General. The CDS will also head the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), to be created within the Ministry of Defence and function as its Secretary.





The Chief of Defence Staff will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1,999. The CDS will be tasked with trimming weapons procurement procedures and integrating the operation of the armed forces. Chief of Defence Staff will also have a second role, will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. In this role, the Chief of Defence Staff will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff.





Induction of Rafale Fighter Jets:





This was yet another achievement for the Indian Armed Forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the 87th Air Force day, received the much-talked-about Rafale Jet for the Indian Air Force. The Rafale fighter jets will now be seen in India by May 2020.





The Rafale fighter jet will give India an edge over the neighbouring nations in aerial defence as the fighter jets are capable of carrying a range of highly potent weapons and missiles.





The Rafale Fighter jets deal was signed by India in September 2016 with France. The deal was done for the procurement of 36 fighter jets. The deal also garnered much criticism from the opposition parties who alleged corruption in the deal. However, the Indian Air Force has done with its preparations to welcome the new fleet of fighter jets in the country.





Induction of ‘Desi Fighter’ Tejas:





The Military aviation regulator CEMILAC this year also gave the clearance to induct the desi fighter Tejas in the Indian Air Force which was a big boost for the Indian defence industry. Tejas, which is a single-seat multi-role fighter jet, is designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to replace the MiG-21s. It is the second supersonic fighter jet designed by HAL.





Presently, the IAF has around 40 Tejas Mark-1 fighter jets and will soon get around 83 Mark 1A versions of jet. By the time these first 123 are delivered, the Tejas Mark 2 is expected to be ready for series production by 2025–26.





Defence Cooperation Pacts With Other Countries:





In 2019, India also signed many defence cooperation pacts with countries like US, France, Russia, Ukraine, Japan and South Korea in a bid to strengthen bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation.





The country will also discuss counter-terrorism operations, Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea with these countries. This is a big boost for the Indian defence sector.







