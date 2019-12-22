Image shows terror launch pad hit in forward area of Neelum Valley in PoK





Jammu: Pakistan has once again acted in a contemptuous manner on the border in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan has not followed the ceasefire agreement. There has been heavy firing from Pakistan. The Indian Army has also given a befitting reply to Pakistan. In which 2 soldiers of Pakistan died. A post is completely ruined. Pakistani army violated the ceasefire in the Palanwala sector. The Indian Army also gave a befitting reply. 2 Pakistani soldiers are killed in retaliation, while a post has also been destroyed. The bodies of both are lying on the LoC. Significantly, on Friday night, Pakistan had targeted forward posts.









According to media reports, there has been heavy firing from Pakistan in Tangdhar and Kanjhalwan sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. However, no damage has been reported yet. Pakistan did not learn anything despite the Indian Army having taught a befitting lesson. After Palanwala and Tangdhar, now the Pakistani Army has violated the ceasefire from the Neelum Valley of PoK. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to this nefarious act of Pakistan.







