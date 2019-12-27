



He said CAA and NRC attracted large-scale protests for being against 200 million Muslims living in India





Islamabad: In yet another attempt to tarnish India’s image, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, claimed that the country would carry out "an action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert world’s attention from Kashmir and the protests against the new citizenship law.





“I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the (citizenship) law, will definitely conduct some sort of action" in PoK,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.







