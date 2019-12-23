

India and Iran on Sunday discussed regional and international issues and decided accelerate Chabahar port cooperation.





“Just concluded a very productive #IndiaIran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM @JZarif. Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project,” Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted from Tehran.

This was his maiden visit to Tehran after taking over as the Foreign Minister and comes after his visit to Washington. Last week Deputy NSA Rajinder Khanna was also in Tehran to discuss Afghan situation and challenges from the cross border terror.





“Iran-India relations date back to thousands of years ago, two Asian countries that have set sights on developing their relationships further at a time when Iran is looking east rather than west. Iran has always looked at the vast Asian country as a potential billion-strong market,” Iranian official news agency IRNA stated in a report.





“Both countries have been keen on expanding their cultural, political and trade ties since they established diplomatic relations on March 15, 1950. Iran sees India as a great business partner that can provide a breathing room for it under the US coercive economic measures,” IRNA wrote.





“Before implementing the sanctions, India had enjoyed an advantageous trading relationship with Iran under which New Delhi paid for oil in rupees which Tehran used to buy Indian goods.”





The US' approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction—a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the US may or may not do," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday.





He added: "And this addictive behaviour affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back."



