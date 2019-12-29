



Jammu: Alert Indian Army troops on Sunday foiled an attack of the Pakistan Army''s Border Action Team (BAT) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir''s Rajouri district, defence sources said.





"There was an IED explosion in Kerni sector followed by firing by Pakistani troops to facilitate a BAT attack on Indian soldiers. Our forward position retaliated effectively, forcing the intruders to withdraw back to Pakistani side," a defence source told IANS.





Firing exchanges continued between the Indian and Pakistani sides for nearly an hour before stopping.





No casualty or damage has been reported on the Indian side, the source said.







