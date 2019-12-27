



Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan posts. Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector on Thursday. The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had recently said





New Delhi: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control, last night in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistan posts. 3-4 Pakistan Army soldiers were also killed, news agencies reported citing Army sources.





According to reports, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of its Army HQ, admitted that it carried out attacks on Indian posts.





"Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced 'Shahadat' (martyrdom)," ISPR said in a tweet.





There was, however, no confirmation from New Delhi regarding the deaths on the Indian side. Ceasefire violations from Pakistan side have increased since February this year when a Jaish-e-Mohammed backed suicide bomber blew himself up along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, killing 40 CRPF personnel. Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, on Monday and warned India against "any misadventure or aggression".







