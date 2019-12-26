



The new gadget developed by the Indian Army will help dog soldiers in tracking enemy location and their strength from a safe distance and transmit the data gathered to the receiver. The Indian Army can use this device during operations to acquire visuals as well as audio of any operational location. The camera is connected to a receiver which helps in giving the location of the enemy in close operations. It requires no internet to function. The jacket is bulletproof





New Delhi: In a bid to boost the operational capabilities of its troops, the Indian Army has developed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, which can be mounted on the Army dogs to track the enemy from a safe distance and provide information about its location and strength.





Once equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can easily spy on the enemy location from close quarters and transmit information on the receiver from a safe distance up to one-km from the enemy location.





Highlighting the features of the newly developed system Lt Col V Kamal Raj said: “We don't want any casualty to happen in terms of the number of troops during close operations. We have developed a system wherein the Army dogs act as spy dogs with a camera and a transmitter fitted with the bulletproof jacket.”





He also said that Army dogs are trained for multiple purposes due to which it is their responsibility to provide adequate protection to them and hence the jacket is bulletproof.







