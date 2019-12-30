



The Indian Navy has issued has banned navy personnel from using social media and smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships.





"All social networking platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other messengers from here on now will not be allowed at the naval bases and ships," said a senior Indian Navy officer.





The stringent step has been taken by the force after seven Navy personnel were caught leaking sensitive information to enemy intelligence agencies on social media.





The development comes after the Indian Navy cracked a racket where seven of its personnel were found leaking sensitive information through social media including Facebook on December 20.





All the seven sailors involved in the racket were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police department with the help of central intelligence inputs. Sources told India Today TV that the racket had links to Pakistan as well.





It may be noted that all the accused sailors including a Hawala operator were sending sensitive details related to naval vessels and submarines to Pakistan.





While three sailors are from strategically important Eastern Naval Command of Visakhapattanam, three are from Western Naval Command; one was posted at Karwar naval the base of Karnataka. All these men had joined service post-2015.







