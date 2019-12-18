



BrahMos has a range of 290 kilometres, but a 450-km version of the BrahMos missile has also been tested in recent years





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that was test-fired today featured an indigenously-made airframe and fuel management system. It was complemented with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and other major indigenous components.





BrahMos achieves another ‘Make in India’ success! The Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was today test-fired successfully from an Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The land-attack version of the deadly BrahMos missile was tested successfully, sources told Financial Express Online. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that was test-fired today featured an indigenously-made airframe and fuel management system. It was complemented with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and other major indigenous components. Thus, today’s test launch validates the growing ‘Make in India’ nature of the BrahMos missile, sources told Financial Express Online. The launch was witnessed by senior DRDO officials.





The BrahMos missile system is at present operational with all the three services of Indian Armed Forces; Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. The BrahMos missile is the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile and has the capability to be fired from submarines as well. The BrahMos missile has also been integrated on Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) frontline fighter jet, the Sukhoi 30-MKI. The lethal missile has been test-fired successfully from the Su-30MKI and after some more tests is expected to be inducted in that version on the Su-30MKI. This makes it the heaviest missile to be integrated on the frontline fighter jet of a country, according to defence officials.





BrahMos has a range of 290 kilometres, but a 450-km version of the BrahMos missile has also been tested in recent years. With India gaining membership of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the Indo-Russian missile’s range will also be extended to around 800 kilometres.





Meanwhile, work is underway to develop a lighter version of the BrahMos missile, the BrahMos NG, for India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The lighter version of BrahMos, the BrahMos NG, can also be integrated on the Su-30MKI in multiple numbers.







