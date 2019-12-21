



NEW DELHI: With Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad raking up the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which India sees as a matter entirely internal to the country, the government on Friday again called upon Malaysia to not comment on India’s internal developments without understanding the issues involved.





The government said CAA provided for citizenship through naturalisation to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who were persecuted minorities from three countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.





“The Act does not impact in any manner on the status of any citizen of India, or deprive any Indian of any faith of her or his citizenship. Therefore, the prime minister of Malaysia’s comment is factually inaccurate," the MEA said in a statement.





Mohamad had earlier said at the Kuala Lumpur summit that people were dying in India because of CAA. “Why is there a necessity to do this when all the while, for 70 years, they have lived together as citizens without any problem?" he asked.





“I am sorry to see that India, which claims to be a secular state, is now taking action to deprive some Muslims of their citizenship," he said. “If we do that here, I do not know what will happen. There will be chaos and instability, and everybody will suffer,” he added. Malaysia, like Turkey, has also repeatedly raked up Article 370-related developments in J&K in the past few months.







