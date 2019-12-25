



Top Sri Lankan leaders and officials discussed matters pertaining to security and intelligence sharing with Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh, who was in Colombo from December 19 to 22, authorities said.





“India’s Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh called on me in Colombo yesterday (Dec. 22). Several matters related to security, defence and intelligence were discussed, including training between the two defence establishments,” Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet on Tuesday.





Admiral Singh was in Sri Lanka for meetings on bilateral maritime relations, Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





The visit comes a month after newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s visit to New Delhi, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special Line of Credit of $50 million to the island nation to strengthen its abilities to counter terror threats.





President Gotabaya, who won the November presidential election on the plank of national security, recently told media persons that he was revamping the country’s security apparatus. The country’s intelligence agencies came under sharp focus following an apparent lapse ahead of the Easter Sunday terror bombings. Weeks before the serial blasts, that claimed nearly 260 lives, India had alerted Sri Lankan authorities to a terror threat.







