



Visakhapatnam: The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh will be visiting Sri Lanka from December 19 to 22. The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance bilateral maritime relations between India and Sri Lanka.





During his visit, the Karambir Singh will hold bilateral discussions with Vice-Admiral KKVPH De Silva, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, service chiefs and other senior government officials.





The CNS will interact with the Sri Lankan Navy Board of Management, which comprises a senior hierarchy of the Sri Lanka Navy. The CNS will also take part as chief guest during the commissioning and passing out parade of the 60th intake of midshipmen to be held at the Naval Maritime Academy in Trincomalee on December 22.





The Sri Lankan Navy is a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium and participates in activities conducted under the IONS construct. The Indian Navy interacts with the Sri Lankan Navy through staff talks, annual defence dialogue and other operational interactions.







