

In the morning, the Indian Army spotted two bodies near the LoC. However, a physical verification could not be carried out because of tense situation along the border, the sources said





Jammu: Pakistan has once again acted in a contemptuous manner on the border in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan has not followed the ceasefire agreement. There has been heavy firing from Pakistan. The Indian Army has also given a befitting reply to Pakistan. In which 2 soldiers of Pakistan died. A post is completely ruined. Pakistani army violated the ceasefire in the Palanwala sector. The Indian Army also gave a befitting reply. 2 Pakistani soldiers are killed in retaliation, while a post has also been destroyed. The bodies of both are lying on the LoC. Significantly, on Friday night, Pakistan had targeted forward posts.





According to media reports, there has been heavy firing from Pakistan in Tangdhar and Kanjhalwan sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. However, no damage has been reported yet. Pakistan did not learn anything despite the Indian Army having taught a befitting lesson. After Palanwala and Tangdhar, now the Pakistani Army has violated the ceasefire from the Neelum Valley of PoK. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to this nefarious act of Pakistan.





After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, there has been continuous unrest on the border. Pakistan has severely broken the ceasefire in violation of the ceasefire, but in the current year, one and a half times more ceasefire has been broken than in the previous year. Pakistan has continuously unrest on the outskirts and harassed the people living on the outskirts along with the soldiers. Since 5 August 2019, Pakistan has broken the ceasefire on the LoC 950 times. Whereas in 2019, the ceasefire has been violated 2,400 times so far. Last year, a ceasefire was violated 1,800 times. People living on the outskirts of the ceasefire ceaselessly have had trouble living as residential areas are being targeted every day.







