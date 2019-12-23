



RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday clarified that no "major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media" had taken place.





"Intermittent CFVs (ceasefire violations) by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers. No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media," read the tweet from the ISPR.





The tweet from the DGISPR came after reports claimed that heavy exchange of fire had been taking place between Pakistan and Indian armed forces at Neelum Valley.





Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat, in suggestive and provocative remarks, had on Wednesday said that the situation along the LoC could escalate any time and that the Indian army was prepared for the spiralling of the escalation matrix, The Times of India had reported.





The remarks came as thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrations.







