



Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, on Wednesday, extended Christmas wishes "especially to the ones in the states of Odisha and alike under the Hindutva obsessed environment." Earlier, Pakistan PM Imran Khan made references to CAA and said that protests against the act are becoming a mass movement. The MEA had responded saying Pakistan PM's remarks were unwarranted





Islamabad: At a time when the world is celebrating Christmas, Pakistan Army resorted to uncalled-for comments on India's internal matters. Extending Christmas wishes to his countrymen on his Twitter profile, Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, on Wednesday said, "very Merry Christmas to Christians in Pakistan and across the globe" and added, "especially to the ones in the states of Odisha and alike under the Hindutva obsessed environment."





Ironically, Ghafoor's tweet comes at a time when minorities in Pakistan have been reaching out to global platforms crying of religious persecution in that country. In one of the most recent cases, Asia Bibi, a Christian in Pakistan was sentenced to death under Pakistan's stringent blasphemy law over a minor altercation with village women.





Earlier this year, a United States-led Commission on International Religious Freedom report said that minorities in Pakistan are often attacked by religious extremists. "Massive human rights violations were being carried out against Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Shi'a Muslims," the report said.





This is also not the first time Pakistan has resorted to commenting on India's internal matters. "Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan had earlier said.







