



NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terror groups plan "to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ramlila ground on December 22" where he is scheduled to address a mega rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue of the Centre's move to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Intelligence agencies have informed the Special Protection Group and the Delhi Police.





The central agencies have directed the security establishments to fully implement "instruction contained in the Blue Book for the protection of the Prime Minister while making the security arrangements.





The agencies said they have fresh inputs that "terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives have been mobilised in India to hit the Prime Minister at Ramlila ground, where a huge gathering and presence of media persons in huge numbers are expected".





Both the Special Protection Group and Delhi Police are responsible for the security at the Ramlila ground. Modi along with various NDA chief ministers and cabinet ministers will be present at the rally.





The agencies have also stated: "The guidelines contained in Chapter 10 of the Blue Book titled 'Security Arrangements in a Democratic Polity' may be followed so as to avoid harsh and impractical measures."





The agencies have also flagged: "The recent enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (December 12), the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict (November 9) and abrogation of Article 370 (August 5), besides pre-emptive air strikes on non military targets inside Pakistan by Indian Air Force have added fresh dimensions to the threat scenario."





The agencies said in "the given situation reprisal action by Pakistan based terrorists groups cannot be ruled out".





The agencies stated that Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) continues to provide infrastructural and other financial/logistical assistance to terror groups.





"In October 2019, letter received by National Investigation Agency (NIA) purportedly published by Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened to target Indian dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, to avenge the alleged excesses by the Indian Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir," the agencies have flagged.





Similarly, in another threatening letter in September 2019 purportedly written by Shamshe Wani of the Jaish e Mohammad (JeM), it has been claimed that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir would be "avenged by targeting Prime Minister, Home Minister and the National Security Advisor".





An input in July 2019, indicated that Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AguH) — an al-Qaida affiliate group in the Jammu and Kashmir warned India of future attacks through a threatening poster featuring the Prime Minister.





According to an input in May 28, 2019, a group of Pakistan based Lashkar e Taiba and JeM terrorists having Pakistan and Afghani passports aided and abetted by a Delhi-based individual planned to execute terrorist attacks in India and around Eid-ul-fitr festival.





"According to another May 2019 input, the Indian Mujahideen (IM pro Riyaz Bhatkal) has been instructed by Dawah Academy in Pakistan to target Old Delhi, Ghaziabad and Lucknow in a bid to instigate communal violence," the agencies mentioned.





They also stated that an online article title "Lone Wolf - to carry Global Jihad" suspected to have been published in March 2019 by an operative Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), urged Bangladeshis to carry out lone wolf attacks inter alia against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other right wing Hindu leaders.





In a message in February 2019 to his followers, JeM's Masood Azhar issued threats to take revenge on the Indian Prime minister for alleged killing Kashmiri Muslims.





The agencies also flagged that "past inputs also indicated threat to the Prime Minister and the Delhi region from these outfits".





The agencies told security establishments that looking into such a security scenario and vulnerability, there is immediate call for a comprehensive security planning.





"It would be essential to put in place stringent access control measures, appropriate security law and order arrangements and crowd control mechanism at the venue and route of the Prime Minister," the agencies said.







