Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi with Imran Khan





The former captain of Pakistan cricket team, in a tweet, had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak up against China’s atrocities against the Uighur Muslims.





Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi recently tweeted to the prime minister of Pakistan to speak up against the treatment meted out to Uighur Muslims in China.





In his tweet, he also urges Muslim ummah to speak on the issue. "I request @ImranKhanPTI to speak up against this; talk of uniting the Muslim ummah includes our brothers & sisters in China too. @CathayPak is requested to address the humane & just treatment of Muslims" said Afridi.''









Later Shahid Afridi deleted his tweet.





The tweet was possibly deleted after the Chinese department of foreign affairs responded to his comment saying that Afridi was “totally misled by western propaganda against china”.





Earlier in September, the US had criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not highlighting the plight of the Uyghurs the same way he spoke about the Kashmiris on international platforms.







