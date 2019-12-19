



India on Thursday successfully test-fired a Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha The missile was test-fired from the launch pad-3 at the Interim Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur at 4.20 pm.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km. It uses solid-fuel propellant and has the capability of engaging multiple targets. The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars.





The first trial of the QRSAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.



