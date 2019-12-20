



We are working together towards a more secure, peaceful future for Afghans: Mike Pompeo





Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that his country values India's perspective on security in the Indo-Pacific.





"We value India's perspective on security in the Indo-Pacific and frankly all around the world," he said while addressing a joint presser with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.





Stressing that the future of Afghanistan matters to both the countries, Mr Pompeo said, "We are working together towards a more secure, prosperous and peaceful future for Afghan people and we appreciate India's contribution in Afghanistan."





The 2+2 Ministerial dialogue hosted by the Department of State in Washington DC focused on deepening bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and the shared leadership between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.







