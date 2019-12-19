



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Tuesday (17 December) conducted a successful trial of the air-to-air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The test was carried out successfully using IAF’s frontline Su-30MKI fighter jet which was able to directly hit a sea target.





“The launch was smooth with the missile following the desired trajectory and achieving a 'direct hit' on a sea target off the Odisha coastline,” the IAF said.





The IAF is the first air force in the world to fire 2.5 ton air-launched BrahMos surface attack missile having a speed of Mach 2.8, it said.





BrahMos missiles can be launched either from land, sea or air, and are a medium range weapon that can destroy enemy targets with pinpoint accuracy.





The successful trial will boost the air defence capability of the IAF as the BrahMos missile coupled with advanced superiority fighters like Sukhoi Su-30MKI produces a deadly combination against the enemy on any battle arena.





The IAF had earlier in May also conducted a successful test of the supersonic cruise missile from the Su-30 fighter jet.



