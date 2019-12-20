Andrey with the IAF pilot with whom he flew the trainer version of the TEJAS Fighter





Dogfights refer to close-proximity battles between fighter jets, which comprise various tactics of manoeuvring the jets. Simulated and practice dogfights are an important element of pilots’ flying practice and sorties.





Praising India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the Russian Federation Air Force (RFAF) pilot who became the first to fly it during an exercise said on Thursday that he would like to fly the fighter jet again, ‘may be in a dogfight’ with Sukhoi-30. Lieutenant Colonel Nesterov Andrey, the RFAF pilot, flew the trainer version of Tejas aircraft on Tuesday along with an Indian pilot during the joint tri-services exercise Indra between Indian and Russian armed forces.





On Thursday, which was the last day of the 10-day exercise, the joint team of Indian and Russian pilots conducted their concluding mission flights from Pune Air Force base, as part of the Air Force module of the tri-services exercise.





The broad theme of the Air Force module was to organise a Joint Task Force for undertaking, planning and execution of air operations for eliminating terrorists at the request of a third country, under the United Nations mandate.





While briefing the media, Air Commodore Rahul Bhasin, Air Officer Commanding of the Air Force Station Lohegaon in Pune, said, “In a unique first, this is the first exercise ever in which a Russian pilot, along with an Indian pilot, has flown one sortie in the indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas from this very base.”





Speaking via a translator, Andrey said, “I would like to thank Indian authorities for giving me the opportunity to fly Tejas. I am proud to have flown it. I have had the experience of flying Mig-29, Sukhoi-30 and Sukhoi-35 fighter jets but flying Tejas was a great experience. It was very controlled and smooth. All the systems in the cockpit are great, I could very easily understand them and the ejection seat is very comfortable. In Russia, we say a beautiful plane can’t fly well. But your jet proved otherwise. It is very beautiful and very manoeuvrable. I enjoyed flying it and frankly, I would like to fly more, may be in a dogfight with Sukhoi-30.”





While the Indian Air Force version of the TEJAS is currently in service, the Navy version of the indigenous fighter jets is currently undergoing various tests.







