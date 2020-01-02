



The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday (January 6) arrested five men, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for their alleged involvement in causing violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi.





Delhi Police officials said that besides the two Bangladeshi nationals, two others arrested accused belong to Uttar Pradesh and one to Seemapuri.





The accused have been identified as Ghaziabad resident Mohammad Shoiab (19), Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir (24) and Seemapuri resident Yusuf (40). The two Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan.





Delhi Police have also detained two juveniles in connection with this case and the two have been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.





Earlier, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Delhi Police had said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were involved in the violence that erupted in East Delhi's Seemapuri and Seelampur areas few days ago.





At 15 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified by SIT who were involved in causing damage to public properties during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri.







