



On the first day of the year 2020, two Indian Army soldiers were killed during wee hours on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the same Kalal area of Nowshera sector during an encounter with armed infiltrators





Jammu: Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.





Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “The blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the LoC in Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Friday. It was our own mine and the patrol accidentally stepped on it that triggered a blast.”





He informed that all the four injured soldiers including the lieutenant were airlifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.





On the first day of the year 2020, two Indian Army soldiers were killed during wee hours on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the same Kalal area of Nowshera sector during an encounter with armed infiltrators.







