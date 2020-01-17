



India is set to change the bank it uses to make payments for Russian arms and is likely to route the money through UCO Bank, which is also being used to carry out trade with Iran. The payments, which are complicated due to the threat of US sanctions on purchase of military hardware like the S-400 air defence systems from Russia, were earlier being routed through Syndicate Bank





by Manu Pubby





NEW DELHI: India is set to change the bank it uses to make payments for Russian arms and is likely to route the money through UCO Bank, which is also being used to carry out trade with Iran. The payments, which are complicated due to the threat of US sanctions on purchase of military hardware like the S-400 air defence systems from Russia, were earlier being routed through Syndicate Bank.





Sources told ET that the new route was necessary due to the merger of Syndicate and Canara banks, with the latter having exposure to international markets that could be threatened due to US sanctions. UCO Bank, which has been used in the past to make payments for oil to Iran, is likely to get business worth over $4 billion annually, given the large volume of Russian arms that have been ordered and are in the process of delivery. As reported by ET, an alternative route to channel the money to Russia was figured out last year after payment worth billions got bunched up after State Bank of India (SBI) refused to carry out transactions with the fear that sanctions could be triggered.





Major projects for which payments will flow to Russia over the next few years include the $5.4 billion contract for the S-400 system, a $3 billion deal to lease another nuclear attack submarine and the $2 billion contract to procure four frigates for the navy. Besides, upcoming contracts that are in the final stages of contract signing include the $1 billion deal for Kamov KA 226 choppers and AK 203 assault rifles that are to be made in India.





Despite the ever present threat of US sanctions, India has been clear that it will not back off from the S-400 deal with Russian manufacturer Almaz-Antey that has been in Washington cross hairs. However, the threat of US action under the controversial Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) had scared away financial institutions from processing transactions.





As reported by ET, while India found an alternate route for payments by using banks with minimal exposure to the US, the issue took over a year to resolve as Russian financial institutions too refused to be party to transactions that would threaten their global business. Meanwhile, India is seeking to strike a balance with deals worth billions under discussion with the US as well. This includes additional Poseidon P8I maritime aircraft valued at over $3 b and a $2.6 b deal for 24 naval multi role MH-60 ‘Romeo’ helicopters. Other plans include the $1 b National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System for the National Capital Region, six more Apache attack helicopters and a $1 billion deal to acquire 13 of the MK 45 naval guns to be used on frontline warships.







