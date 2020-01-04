National here Abhinandan Varthamanam proudly posed with his dear old friend the MiG-21





Panaji: After the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets, "our Abhinandan will not need to fly into Pakistan and can attack the enemy soil from the Indian border itself," BJP national working President J.P. Nadda said here on Friday.





"Thanks to the purchase of 36 Rafale planes, our Abhinandan will not need to go to Pakistan. He can now attack Pakistani soil from the Indian border," Nadda said at a pro Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally held here on Friday.





Nadda referred to Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhman''s ordeal after his capture in Pakistan last year, while referring to stellar performance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, especially vis-a-vis the Defence Ministry and upgradation of equipment used by the Indian armed forces.





In February last year, Abhinandan was captured following a dog fight with Pakistan Air Force counterparts in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pilot was subsequently release amid much drama and suspense, which saw bitter acrimony between the two neighbouring countries.







