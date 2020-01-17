



NEW DELHI: Russian deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin on Friday said all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025.





The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he said.





External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.





The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.







