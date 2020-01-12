



Jaisalmer: For providing speedy and focused repair to vital assemblies of the indigenous Arjun main battle tank (MBT), Arjun Hub was inaugurated on Thursday at Jaisalmer Military Station by lieutenant general V S Sreenivas, General Officer Commanding Konark Corps.





Army official sources said, “Arjun Hub at Jaisalmer Military Station was inaugurated on Thursday. There are regiments of Arjun Tank already in Jaisalmer. This initiative marks a significant step towards Indian Army’s effort to develop an all-encompassing and inclusive ecosystem to provide impetus to public-private partnerships towards enhancing operational availability of Arjun main battle tank.”





Battle Axe Division GOC Major General Rakesh Kapoor, DRDO scientists and many senior Army officers were present on the occasion.







