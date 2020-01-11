



Ten people, including a police officer, have been killed in a blast that took place inside a mosque in the Quetta region of Baluchistan





Baluchistan: According to police officials, at least ten people, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed and 20 others injured during a bomb blast that took place inside a mosque in Quetta's n the densely populated Ghousabad neighbourhood Satellite Town area on Friday. According to Pakistan's local media, the blast took place shortly after Maghrib prayers.





According to media portal The News International, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah also lost his life during the incident. The police officials have also confirmed that those injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.







