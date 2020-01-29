



Hyderabad: Aerospace giant Boeing has hinted at further expansion of its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, when a team headed by Boeing International president Sir Michael Arthur called on IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here on Monday.





The Boeing team expressed delight over the progress made by the company’s manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, including the prestigious Apache and Chinook helicopter programmes. The Minister discussed with the team on how TS-iPASS, the progressive industrial policy of the State government, and the superior infrastructure offered by the State had led to the growth of the aerospace sector in Telangana.





Stating that Telangana had attracted several mega investments from global aerospace and defence majors including Boeing in the past five years, Rama Rao encouraged Boeing to consider Telangana as a hub for their Technology and Engineering divisions. He highlighted that the top five IT companies in the world – Google Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Salesforce – had chosen Hyderabad to establish their largest campuses outside the US, which is a testimony of the high quality workforce available in the State.





He shared the State’s desire to establish a world class Aerospace University in Hyderabad in partnership with the industry and global academic partners. He invited Boeing to be a key partner in the initiative.





Salil Gupte, President Boeing India, Surendra Ahuja, Managing Director, Boeing India Defence Pvt Ltd, Ashwini Bhargawa, Director, Supplier Management and Praveena Yagnambhat, Chief of Staff, Boeing India, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director Aerospace and Defence PA Praveen were also present in the meeting.







