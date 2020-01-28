



IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera





JAMMU: The Border Security Force on Monday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.





The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said.





IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera.





"We are investigating it," he said.







