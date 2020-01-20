

by Lt General K J Singh



Appointment of CDS, though much belated, is welcome reality and Government needs to be complimented for giving shape to defining reform. Armed Forces have been elevated from attached office to formally designated Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and included in Allocation of Business Rules. While it has been widely acclaimed, sceptics term it as clever ploy engineered by bureaucracy to preserve their turf and further downgrade apex military leadership. On balance, the current avatar is CDS (1.0) and as stated in its charter, evolutionary in conception. CDS was part of ruling party’s manifesto and has been actualised primarily due to PM’s commitment on this issue, articulated by him repeatedly in Combined Commanders conferences, starting with Dec 2015 .





It is well known fact that despite PM’s prodding, status-quo oriented bureaucracy managed to stall serious push by late RM, Manohar Parrikar to actualise this reform. Creation of non-functional DPC, in some ways was an interim solution and its relevance, is now debatable. Another crafty construct, to derail and dilute CDS was Naresh Chandra Task Force’s ingenious term, Permanent Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (PCCoS), hopefully buried now. Civilian lobbies had managed to make PCCoS, more acceptable, in line with their needless paranoia of coup proofing. It is probably due to PM’s persistence that bureaucrats have yielded some ground after having stalled the process for more than two decades.





Gen Rawat has been given fair share of responsibilities though Defence Secretary still retains responsibility for Defence of India, including preparation for war and defence policy. Notwithstanding, bureaucratise of splitting defence and military advice, NSA and CDS are really responsible for national security. Think of Bangladesh and Kargil Operations, instantly one connects with FM Sam Manekshaw and Gen Ved Malik, respectively. No one can really recall, Defence Secretaries during these campaigns. It is difficult to reconcile, facade of Defence Secretary, retained as prima donna in business rules. It is high time, bureaucrats are held accountable for serious issues like ‘hollowness in equipment’ as Armed Forces continue to be in firing line, in front of parliamentary standing committee hearings, media and populace, with Babus conveniently hiding behind cloak of anonymity.





It is equally baffling to find premier joint service institution, NDC being retained in the remit of bureaucrats, reflecting continued turf centricity. It is hoped that this will not be precursor to gaining control on National Defence University, when it comes up. The same trend is evident for Coast Guard, which needs to synergise with Navy, for maritime security and placed under CDS. He should also exercise full control and authority on Armed Forces Medical Services to forge jointness in medical care, as part of logistics grid.





CDS has been given three year stipulation for rather difficult task of restructuring, forging jointness and establishing theatre commands. The current incumbent, with his proximity to political hierarchy and having spent last three years plus in South Block, is probably best suited to push this agenda. It will also be good to give him traditional honey moon period, without daily post-mortems, to let CDS vision gain traction. Constructive dialogue should avoid targeting individuals and politicisation. Concurrently, there is urgent need to address stalled procurement process and make additional budgetary allocation in impending budget to kick start defence manufacturing eco system.





This nascent concept needs to be mentored, invested and incentivised. The first requirement is to populate DMA with best talent and remain wary of elements wanting to derail this initiative. It will be good idea to consider additional financial incentives like instructional or deputation allowance, as officers have to operate objectively in new and different environment keeping inherited parochialism under check. This can be supplemented with distinctive badge or even medal for completing meaningful tenures. Currently, CDS is odd General out, dressed in customised accoutrements with others in IDS retaining their respective service uniforms. Armed Forces personnel on deputation with Assam Rifles, NSG and UN adopt distinctive uniform for their tenures and same norms need to be applied in joint staff organisations.





DMA is unique department with four cabinet secretary ranked officers, yet it has to be functionally headed by VCDS to retain protocol parity. CISC should accordingly be formally designated and entrusted with onerous responsibility. It is learnt that the original plan was to create separate departments for each service and fourth one for CDS. The credit for having unified DMA goes to PMO and it is hoped that message will percolate down to sceptics. It is most pragmatic that CDS, on HR issues like placement and promotion will exercise functional autonomy and enjoy direct access to CCS through RM. The acid test on commitment will be operationalising it without any dilution and shedding bureaucratic control for political one.





It is good that jointness is proposed to be taken forward, another notch in functional stream by creating joint Air Defence command, something Pakistan has had for many years, albeit at Corps level. Joint Regional Theatre Command being complex subject is likely to be taken up later. Essential pre-requisite is autonomy to regional commanders, as evidenced in successful CDS models, which currently is conspicuous by its near total absence.





The present reforms merit encouragement, “well begun is half done”. It will be equally pertinent to remain committed to seminal wisdom, “miles to go, before we sleep”. It is hoped that system will be refined as also customised to cater for emerging security challenges, remaining focused on value additions and evolution of CDS (2.0).





The writer is former Army Commander, Western Command







