



China today defended its decision to raise the Kashmir issue in the UNSC and said that this “dispute” should be resolved peacefully





New Delhi: Defending its decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, China today said that its position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent and clear. Issuing the statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry called Kashmir issue “a dispute left over from history” and added that it should be resolved properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.





Beijing had earlier defended its interference in India’s internal matter by saying it was only trying to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions and raised the issue at the UNSC out of "Goodwill".





It had further claimed that most of the members of the council have voiced their concern over the situation in the Valley.





This statement from Beijing comes after India asserted that China's latest attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNSC on Pakistan's behalf had failed miserably with an overwhelming majority of the 15-member body saying it was not the right forum to discuss the bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.







