



New Delhi: Top naval commanders from leading countries with interests in the Indo-Pacific region today expressed concern over the military rise of China and the need to respect international law by keeping the sea trade routes open. Strategic circles describe Indo-Pacific from the east coast of Africa to the west coast of the US.





The naval commanders of India, Australia, Japan, France and the UK were present at ‘Raisina Dialogue 2020’, discussing “Navigating tides of revision in the Indo-Pacific”.





‘We Are Watching’





They (China) have 7-8 warships in the Indian Ocean at any given time.... We are watching. If anything impinges on us, we will act - Admiral Karambir Singh, Navy Chief





Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said China’s navy had grown at a rapid pace.





Chinese ships had entered India’s exclusive economic zone. The Navy acted, and they moved out, he said. “The construct of the Indo-Pacific is not against anyone,” he said. In reply to a question on the UK and France joining the quad, he said: “We anyways operate together.”





Asked if Japan was worried about a war with China, General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces, said: “We are closely watching the situation.”





General Luc de Rancourt, Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry of Armed Forces, France, clarified his nation’s Indo-Pacific strategy had not been designed against China. “We see China rising. We are seeing what it can do in South China Sea,” he added.





Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of UK’s Royal Navy, said: “We intend to play a greater role in Asia-Pacific.” The UK could start by using more of the Deigo Garcia in the southern Indian Ocean, he said.







