



Security officials caught Davinder Singh and terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway





Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer decorated with the President's medal for bravery was caught on Saturday with two terrorists, travelling in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The terrorists were on their way to Delhi, police sources said.





Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police posted at the sensitive Srinagar International airport was caught at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu. Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 non-local workers including truck drivers and labourers in south Kashmir in October and November last year.





The series of killings were carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and target Kashmir's apple industry after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the central government in August.





Police sources say they were tracking Naveed Babu's movements and his location was traced after he made a phone call to his brother.





The police intercepted a vehicle in which the Hizbul terrorist, who is also a former Special Police Official (SPO), his accomplice Asif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh were travelling at Wanpoh.





Davinder Singh was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 last year.





After arresting and interrogation of Davinder Singh and Naveed Babu, the police carried out multiple raids in Srinagar and South Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition stashed by Singh and other terrorists.





At Davinder Singh's home in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols. Another AK rifle and a pistol were recovered based on Naveed Babu's confession.





Police sources say investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to Delhi with the help of a police officer.





Sources say Davinder Singh was absent from duty today and had applied for four days leave from tomorrow.





Davinder Singh had shot into spotlight after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament attack convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.







