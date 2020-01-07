



LUCKNOW: Delegations from at least 18 countries have confirmed to be a part of the Defence Expo 2020 that is scheduled to be held in Lucknow between February 5 and 9, senior government officials said, adding that this number may increase.





As many as 70 nations are expected to participate in the expo. The exhibition, mounted on a level to be the biggest till date in the country, will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.





Singh was in Lucknow to review the preparations for the expo for which more than 900 international defence manufacturing companies have registered and which will be held over an area of almost 42,000 square meters. The expo organised in Chennai last year saw 702 exhibitors participate.





Singh also kicked off the CAA awareness campaign in his constituency Lucknow by meeting retired Justice Khemkaran at his residence.







