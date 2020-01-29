



For more than two decades RAFAEL Advanced Defence Systems has been supporting the Indian Armed forces with state-of-the-art systems, during which RAFAEL has stood by India to supply systems at short notice in various operational contingencies, including air-to-air, air defence, ATGMs, targeting and reconnaissance pods, SDR communication and more.





RAFAEL already works with the different branches of the Indian military and the Indian security apparatus and has cooperated to integrate its electro-optical systems, advanced ordnance, as well as its air-to-air and air defence systems. RAFAEL has been working steadily to create Technology Partnerships or Joint Ventures with major Indian companies to address various projects and has created structures to ensure technological transfer to India.





Over the last few years, RAFAEL has continued to realise its commitment to the Indian market and to its economy, including last summer’s inauguration of a state-of-the-art facility at Hardware Technology Park, Hyderabad for local manufacturing of the SDR BNET communication system for the Indian Air Force, with a $30 million purchase order. In addition, RAFAEL has placed a $100 M Order for Barak-8/ MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and Air Force from KRAS (Kalyani RAFAEL Advanced Systems Ltd. India). This, among other steps, is part of RAFAEL’s compliance with the “Make-in-India” policy of the Indian government and is testimony to RAFAEL’s global commitment to local production, knowledge transfer and industrial cooperation.





Spyder-SR short and medium range mobile air defence system





At DEFEXPO 2020, RAFAEL will showcase a variety of solutions and capabilities in various fields:





SPIKE – A Family of Missiles





SPIKE is an advanced electro-optical guided missile system family. The SPIKE Family has reached exports of well over 30,000 missiles, is in use by 34 nations including India. More than 5000 missiles have been fired in training and combat and more than 43 different platforms have been integrated including vehicles, helicopters (more than 10 different types) and marine boats.





Air Defence Capabilities





SPYDER - a quick reaction, low level surface-to-air missile system designed to counter attacks by aerial threats.





C-Dome: Naval Defence System













Mature, operational anti-missile naval defence system, designed to protect combat vessels against sea skimming missiles and all other airborne threats. Using the Iron Dome interceptor, the system is effective against highly manoeuvring, supersonic and low altitude threats (sea skimmers), as well as low radar cross section (RCS) targets. It is also effective against a full variety of free space threats.





Iron Dome, Dual mission counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) and Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) system.





Rafael is also proud to announce that substantial share of its Air Defence portfolio is now made in India. The Air Defence display is part of our Joint Venture, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), co-located with the RAFAEL pavilion.





Spike missiles on a Tiger Helicopter





Defence Against Hostile UAVs





Drone Dome - an end-to-end system designed to provide effective airspace defence against hostile drones (micro and nano UAVs).





Land Systems – A Range of Solutions





Rafael offers a range of high technology solutions for land warfare, to defend against a wide range of threats such as anti-tank missiles and rockets, small arms, AP projectiles, high speed fragments of artillery, mortars, and high explosives.





Designed for high performance and survivability, RAFAEL’s Samson RWS with Spike ATGM Dual Launcher have been adapted to a wide variety of main tracked and wheeled armoured personnel carriers and marine craft.





Guidance Kits For Rockets





EPIK - a new concept of RAFAEL to upgrade existing Rocket Artillery Systems for Autonomous, Pin-Point hit Accuracy and increased range capability.





Communication





BNET broadband IP SDR (software defined radio), supporting the modern digital battlefield's needs with high-speed, low-delay, reliable connectivity for broadband data, voice and video on the move. Delivering unprecedented network capacity in terms of data rates, number of users and minimal delay, BNET enables all land, sea and air radio units to participate in a single, seamless, scalable mobile ad hoc network (MANET). Displayed at RAFAEL’s Joint Venture Astra Rafael Comsys (ARC). Please visit for a live demonstration of these capabilities.





Infra Red Search And Track System (IRST)





The Sea Spotter is a new generation infrared, passive staring system designed to be installed on naval vessels and capable of automatically locating all types of surface and aerial targets/threats.





Naval Remote Weapon Station





For naval platforms, RAFAEL offers the Typhoon, a family of lightweight, stabilised, remote controlled weapon systems with a full range of weapons, including small or medium calibre guns, coaxial machine guns and missiles.





UAS By Aeronatics (A RAFAEL subsidiary) At The Rafael Pavilion





The Orbiter 4 STUAS is an advanced multi-mission platform with extraordinary and versatile carrier, mission and endurance capabilities. Orbiter 4 STUAS delivers top mission performance with its lightest, most versatile and most advanced covert platform available today, for both land and maritime operations.





The Pegasus 120 is a multi-rotor platform, designed especially for defence and security missions.







