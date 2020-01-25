



New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to exhibit more than 500 products from all technology clusters in the five-day mega Defence Expo 2020 in line with the event''s theme ''Digital Transformation of Defence''.





"The display of various indigenously-developed military systems and technologies by DRDO will bring alive the spirit of self-reliance and national pride at the forthcoming DefExpo 2020," the DRDO said in a statement.





The 11th edition of the biennial expo will be held at Lucknow from February 5 to February 9.





The DRDO''s participation is marked with the live demonstration of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK IA, the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), the Counter Mine Flail, the 15m Advanced Composite Modular Bridging System (ACMBS) and modular bridge.





DRDO will showcase over 23 products in the India Pavilion at DefExpo, which has been set up to showcase the combined strength of DRDO, public and private sector in defence manufacturing.







