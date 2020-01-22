If MVK becomes the FM it will be for the greater good of the country





BANGALORE: Will Kundapur Vaman Kamath, popularly known as KV Kamath, guide the country's economic revival? Will the responsibility of piloting one of the leading economic systems of the world be handed over to him? If some sources and rumours doing the rounds are to be believed, KV Kamath has emerged as the front runner to occupy the august position of the finance minister of India at a time when India is trying to find ways to wriggle out of the subpar GDP and give an inspirational leadership towards the country's march to better growth and solid financial standing.





KV Kamath is currently the chief of BRICS Bank. Kamath has the rich experience of managing financial responsibilities. He is a non-political individual and it is said that the centre is thinking of appointing him as the finance minister as it thinks he is capable of tiding over the current situation.





If Kamath becomes finance minister, it will be a deviation from traditions and paves way for great changes. The issue will also be widely discussed not only within the country but also abroad.





Kamath (72) has served as chairman of private sector ICICI Bank and software behemoth Infosys, in the past. He also has served as independent director of Houston-based oil company Schlumberger, and Lupin, an India-based pharmaceutical company. He also happens to be a member of the governing council of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Petroleum University.





Kamath was born on December 2, 1947 in Mangalore. He spent most of his childhood there and got primary and PU education through St Aloysius College. He secured his degree in mechanical engineering from KREC Suratkal and got postgraduate diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.





