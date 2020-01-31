



Presenting the last budget on July 5, 2019, Sitharaman had announced that the financial expenditures for the defence sector will remain as decided in the Interim Budget that was presented on February 1, 2019





New Delhi: The first Budget of the Modi government 2.0 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Sitharaman is expected to announce a slew of measures to revive the economy of the country. The government, however, is also expected to announce a hike in the defence budget too. The Modi government has also claimed that National security has been a top priority for it. In the 2019-20 budget, a record allocation of Rs. 3 lakh crore was announced for the defence sector along with a substantial hike in the Military pay service.





That meant that out of the total allocation, Rs 1,08,248 crore was set aside for capital outlay for the year 2019-2020 to purchase new weapons, aircrafts, warships, and other military hardware. As per the budget, the Army was granted Rs 29,447 crore, the Navy was given Rs 23,156 crore while the Indian Air Force was allocated Rs 39,302 crore.





However, this time, the government is expected to increase the defence budget to meet the rising demands of the Indian Armed Forces and to counter the rising threats from Pakistan and China. The three chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces -- Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria, Army chief General MM Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh -- have high hopes from the second budget of the Modi government 2.0.





Why A Hike In Defence Budget Is Crucial For The Security Forces?



A hike in the defence budget is crucial for a number of reasons. Apart from the rising threats from China and Pakistan, a rise in defence budget is needed to modernise the security forces and to meet their rising demands.





According to reports, the Indian Navy plans to induct 50 ships by 2027 for which the Navy needs more allocation of funds. Earlier, Naval chief Karambir Singh had said that he is re-evaluating the long-term plan to field 200 warships by 2027, a target institutionalised in the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan (MCPP) for 2012-2027, because of lack of funds. This is a serious concern because the Indian Navy need to counter Chinese presence in the Indian ocean and needs more ships with modern armaments to do that.





The Indian Air Force is also struggling to maintain the number of its squadrons – which has come down to 28. India would get the complete delivery of 36 Rafales by April 2022 but that won’t be enough and the country needs to work on indigenous jets too, for example the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 1A. These requirements further support IAF’s need for more funds.





The Indian Army is also struggling to provide modern equipment and assault rifles to its soldiers to counter the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and the threats at the western front. The Army is also hoping that the government would realise its needs and increase its allocations.



