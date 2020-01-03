India's new aircraft carrier INS VISHAL a design concept by Directorate of Naval design





BANGALORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists Laboratories in Bangalore and said that India is among the few countries that have the capability to build everything from an aircraft to an aircraft carrier.





“India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier. I am satisfied that work was done sincerely on the suggestion of setting up 5 labs in the field of Advanced Technologies and today five such institutes are coming up in Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai,” PM Modi said at DRDO.





He further said, “As the Prime Minister of the country, I want to say that the government is ready to support the scientists and innovators of the country at every step.”





According to the research and development wing of the defence ministry, Prime Minister Modi’s address on 24 August 2014 at a DRDO award function was the inspiration behind creating the Young Scientist Laboratories.





The PM asked scientists to “prepare a definite roadmap for the new decade where DRDO should be able to set the direction and pace of scientific research in various fields in India”.





He also said India’s missile program is “one of the outstanding programs in the world” and at the same time appreciated the Indian Space Program and air defence systems.





“The PM said India cannot be left behind in the field of scientific research. The Government is willing to walk the extra mile with the scientific community so that it can invest time in emerging technologies and innovations for national security. The DRDO’s innovations would play a huge role in strengthening programs like Make in India and in promoting a vibrant defence sector in the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.







