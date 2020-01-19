This computer generated image of the INS Vikrant (IAC-1) shows MiG-29Ks on deck





Way back on the eve of Navy Day, 4 December 2016, the ‘Silent’ Service made an outspoken announcement in which it peremptorily rejected the ship-borne variant of the TEJAS light combat aircraft (LCA) which has been under development at ADA for over a decade. For those outside the corridors of South Block, this was somewhat surprising, considering it was the Navy which, unlike the Air Force, had championed its TEJAS (Navy) program and had contributed considerable funding forwards its development since 2003. Former CNS, Admiral Arun Prakash, who has for long been an outspoken advocate of indigenisation, commented on the Navy’s rejection of the Tejas as “a lesson ... failure of the DRDO (and) … one can deduce two compelling reasons for this, seemingly, radical volte face by the only Service which has shown unswerving commitment to indigenisation (lately labelled ‘Make in India’) for the past six decades”.





As he continued: “Firstly, by exercising a foreclosure option, the IN has administered a well-deserved and stinging rebuke to the Defence Research & Development Organisation for its lethargic and inept performance that has again disappointed our military. The second reason arises from the navy’s desperate hurry to freeze the specifications of its second indigenous aircraft carrier (labelled IAC-2). The choice of configuration, size and propulsion of a carrier has a direct linkage with the type of aircraft that will operate from it. This constitutes a ‘chicken and egg’ conundrum -- should one freeze the carrier design first or choose the aircraft first? The IN has, obviously decided the latter”.





To the public at large, this was perplexing as some “knowledgeable observers had continuously opined that, for example, “even as the Indian Air Force wrangles over details in the manufacture and induction of its first squadron of TEJAS, the Indian Navy is powering ahead with its program to develop a naval version of the Tejas”. The Naval TEJAS project had got a major fillip when the second prototype made it first flight on 7 February 2015, the first TEJAS Navy prototype having been the two-seater (NP-2). That aircraft had been piloted by Captain Shivnath Dahiya, a naval test pilot with the National Flight Test Centre (NFTC), while another Tejas, piloted by Group Captain Suneet Krishna ‘tail chased’ NP-2 all through its flight.





The ADA spokesman articulated that “like all naval fighters, NP-2 has a reinforced undercarriage to absorb the impact of landing on aircraft carriers. Since the pilot must descend steeply to touch down precisely at a spot on the carrier deck where his aircraft’s tail-hook catches on a set of ‘arrestor wires’, this landing is often likened to a ‘controlled crash’, the ADA team elaborated.

Further, the NP-2 “corrected several deficiencies observed whilst flight-testing of NP-1 and incorporated most avionic hardware components that the Navy had demanded. These included ‘plug and play’ modules that would accept software modifications for aircraft carrier landing aids like a Levcon Air Data Computer, auto-throttle, and special lights. NP-2 will also incorporate the arrestor hook, a digital data link for tactical information, and the Israeli Derby beyond in visual range air-toair missile”.

Thereafter, the Naval TEJAS program transitioned from regular runways at HAL’s Bangalore Airport to the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), a full-sized, land-based model of an aircraft carrier deck that has been built at the Naval Air Station, Dabolim at Goa. In December 2015, NP-1 first operated from the SBTF and by February 2017, over 13 launches had been made, by day and night. The next major step in the Naval TEJAS project was, importantly, arrestor-wire landings to be carried out at the SBTF.



