



The state-owned firm is expected to showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace at the expo





Bangalore based defence aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has taken the lead role in organising the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo-2020, is planning to showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace. DefExpo-2020 is being held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from February 5-9 and HAL is the lead coordinator along with Ministry of Defence (MoD) in organising the event.





Besides providing huge logistical support, HAL is expected to showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace around the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.





“HAL is instrumental in organising major defence expos in the last couple of years, including this edition of DefExpo-2020. HAL’s indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will steal the show,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.





The state-owned defence firm is expected to display models of its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoors stall (R-46, Hall 5).





Some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine & Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology etc. will be on display. An upgraded Sukhoi-30MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.





The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased at the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will put up a flying display.





During the course of DefExpo-2020, HAL plans to hold an MoU signing program, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics.







