HAL Rudra attack gunship





Bangalore: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is putting up a spirited show at the upcoming 11th edition of DefExpo in Lucknow starting from February 5.





As the lead organiser along with Ministry of Defence, HAL is tasked with providing logistical support for the mammoth event. HAL's Accessories Division is situated at Lucknow.





HAL Light Utility Helicopter





"HAL is instrumental in organising major defence expos in last couple of years including this edition of DefExpo-2020. HAL's indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will steal the show," says R Madhavan, CMD,





HAL Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Air Force variant





Interestingly, Madhavan has spent a major share of his service in HAL at the Accessories Division, before moving to Bangalore to take over the reins of the company in September 2018.





He said this time HAL is showcasing its might in defence and aerospace centred on the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence'.





HAL Dronier DO 228 light transport aircraft





On display at DefExpo from the HAL hangars will be the models of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter, Advanced Light Helicopter, Do-228 and Hawk. The Light Utility Helicopter will be showcased at the outdoor static display area.





HAL's proven platforms including ALH Mk-IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, and Tejas will be on flying duties dazzling the visitors.





ALH Dhruv advanced light helicopter





Also on display will be products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine & Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) and Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology.





An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be the highlight of HAL's display. This simulator is being proposed by HAL to the Indian Air Force for its frontline fighter.





HTT-40 Basic Trainer





The simulator boasts of upgrades including HAL's Mission Computer, Voice Activated Command System and 12 x 9 inch Multi Functional Display.





HAL is also hoping that the contract for the much-awaited orders of 83 LCA Mk1As will be finally issued at the DefExpo. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said in Kolkata recently that the contract for 83 LCA Mk1A will be signed at the earliest to meet IAF's immediate needs.





Answering to a query from Onmanorama recently at Air Force Station Thanjavur, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria too said that the orders for 83 LCA Mk1A might land on the lap of HAL soon.









An IAF official told Onmanorama that all negotiations for the additional orders have concluded and it is a matter of time before HAL gets the contract.





"It is a decision left to the MoD. On our part, we have concluded the negotiations. Certainly, the next step is signing the contract," an official said.







